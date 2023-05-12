The CAC 40 Index is down 18.08 points or 0.24% this week to 7414.85

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 162.15 points or 2.14% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 33.07 points or 0.45%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 5, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 53.65 points or 0.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 2.14% from its record close of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Off 2.14% from its 52-week high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 30.62% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 16.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.14% from its 2023 closing high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 12.44% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 941.09 points or 14.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

