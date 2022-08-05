Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-05 pm EDT
6472.35 PTS   -0.63%
After hours
+0.27%
6489.79 PTS
12:39pFTSE 100 Closed Slightly Down as Stronger-Than-Expected US Jobs Data Points to Fed Rate Rise
DJ
12:36pEuropean Bourses End Week in the Red as Recession Fears Grow
MT
07:41aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Jobs Report
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at 6472.35 -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 23.85 points or 0.37% this week to 6472.35


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 541.29 points or 9.13% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 41.04 points or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 12.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.69% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.69% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 680.68 points or 9.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET

Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings CAC 40
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 9.731 Real-time Quote.1.98%
ORANGE 10.12 Real-time Quote.1.90%
RENAULT 29.765 Real-time Quote.1.81%
CARREFOUR 16.48 Real-time Quote.1.54%
AXA 23.48 Real-time Quote.1.47%
KERING 543.6 Real-time Quote.-2.30%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1348 Real-time Quote.-2.53%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 37.6 Real-time Quote.-2.72%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 49.12 Real-time Quote.-3.84%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 308.9 Real-time Quote.-6.25%
Heatmap :