CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.37% Higher at 6472.35 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 23.85 points or 0.37% this week to 6472.35

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 541.29 points or 9.13% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 41.04 points or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 12.26% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.69% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 5.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.26% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 11.69% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 680.68 points or 9.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1252ET