    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:02 2023-01-20 pm EST
6995.99 PTS   +0.63%
After hours
-0.08%
6990.38 PTS
12:33pGermany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
11:58aEuropeans up; Saipem tops Mib after contracts
AN
11:56aFTSE 100 steadies after difficult week
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 6995.99 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 12:56pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 27.51 points or 0.39% this week to 6995.99


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 44.12 points or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 5.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 7130.88 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 23.24% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2023 closing high of 7083.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 6.09% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 522.23 points or 8.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET

Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 174.45 Real-time Quote.2.05%
THALES 120.25 Real-time Quote.1.91%
CARREFOUR 17.345 Real-time Quote.1.76%
SAFRAN 129.42 Real-time Quote.1.73%
AIRBUS SE 118.92 Real-time Quote.1.71%
SANOFI 90.73 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
CAPGEMINI SE 170.8 Real-time Quote.-0.70%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 63.84 Real-time Quote.-0.78%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 34.29 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 28.29 Real-time Quote.-1.98%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor