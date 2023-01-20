CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 6995.99 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 27.51 points or 0.39% this week to 6995.99

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up 44.12 points or 0.63%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 5.16% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 1.89% from its 52-week high of 7130.88 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Up 23.24% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 1.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2023 closing high of 7083.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up 6.09% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 522.23 points or 8.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1255ET