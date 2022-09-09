CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 44.82 points or 0.73% this week to 6212.33

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 86.43 points or 1.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 119.11 points or 1.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.78% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 15.78% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.78% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 940.70 points or 13.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

