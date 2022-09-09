Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-09 pm EDT
6212.33 PTS   +1.41%
After hours
+0.13%
6220.28 PTS
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEurope Stocks Advance Friday; BoE Postpones Rate Decision After Queen's Death
MT
09:12aWall Street Set to Open Higher in Friday Trading as Oil Prices Surge
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 44.82 points or 0.73% this week to 6212.33


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 86.43 points or 1.41%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 119.11 points or 1.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.78% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 15.78% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.78% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.42%

--Year-to-date it is down 940.70 points or 13.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1240ET

All news about CAC 40
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.73% Higher at 6212.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pEurope Stocks Advance Friday; BoE Postpones Rate Decision After Queen's Death
MT
09:12aWall Street Set to Open Higher in Friday Trading as Oil Prices Surge
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Higher Midday After ECB Rate Hike
MT
06:10aEdenred To Join Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index
MT
02:27aFrance's Rexel To Join Euronext's CAC 40 ESG Index
MT
09/08European Bourses Close Mostly Higher Thursday as EU, UK Ramp Up Economic Support Measur..
MT
09/08CAC 40 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 6125.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/08European Bourses Edge Higher Midday Ahead of ECB Decision
MT
09/07CAC 40 Index Ends Flat at 6105.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
11:50aENGIE : How to protect biodiversity when installing offshore wind turbines?
PU
11:34aAppointments to the general management of Safran Landing Systems
AQ
11:03aBig banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
RE
10:40aSchneider exec Remont to become EDF CEO - BFM Business
RE
10:20aVIVENDI : Yannick Bolloré
PU
10:00aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Build a Better World with 5 Sustainable Companies
PU
09:50aVINCI : Document AMF CP. 2022E860380
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings CAC 40
WORLDLINE 46.86 Real-time Quote.4.97%
ALSTOM 21.21 Real-time Quote.4.02%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 126.06 Real-time Quote.3.67%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 23.735 Real-time Quote.2.88%
BNP PARIBAS 48.68 Real-time Quote.2.61%
AIRBUS SE 96 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
THALES 116.5 Real-time Quote.-1.85%
Heatmap :