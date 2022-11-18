CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 6644.46 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 49.84 points or 0.76% this week to 6644.46

--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 882.12 points or 15.31% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 68.34 points or 1.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 9.92% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 9.92% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.04% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.92% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.04% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 508.57 points or 7.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1246ET