    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-18 pm EST
6644.46 PTS   +1.04%
After hours
-0.07%
6639.92 PTS
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 6644.46 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 12:47pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 49.84 points or 0.76% this week to 6644.46


--Up for seven consecutive weeks

--Up 882.12 points or 15.31% over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 68.34 points or 1.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 9.92% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 9.92% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.04% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.92% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.04% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 508.57 points or 7.11%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1246ET

Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 224.5 Real-time Quote.3.65%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 142.28 Real-time Quote.2.80%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 173.35 Real-time Quote.2.36%
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.435 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.32%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 44.315 Real-time Quote.2.18%
THALES 117 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
CAPGEMINI SE 178.05 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 66.26 Real-time Quote.-0.36%
ALSTOM 24.5 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 51.5 Real-time Quote.-1.19%