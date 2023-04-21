CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 7577.00 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 57.39 points or 0.76% this week to 7577.00

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 651.60 points or 9.41% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today it is up 38.29 points or 0.51%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Up 33.47% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 15.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.90% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 1103.24 points or 17.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

