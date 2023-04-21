Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-04-21 pm EDT
7577.00 PTS   +0.51%
After hours
+0.09%
7584.11 PTS
12:47pPrivate Sector Economy Recovery Boosts European Stocks
MT
12:43pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 7577.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:08pEurope up but New York set for tepid end to week
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 7577.00 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 57.39 points or 0.76% this week to 7577.00


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 651.60 points or 9.41% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today it is up 38.29 points or 0.51%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 14, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Up 33.47% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 15.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.90% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 1103.24 points or 17.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1242ET

All news about CAC 40
12:47pPrivate Sector Economy Recovery Boosts European Stocks
MT
12:43pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.76% Higher at 7577.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:08pEurope up but New York set for tepid end to week
AN
12:00pEuropeans up; TIM trailing on Mib.
AN
11:51aServices Sector High Delivers Green Closing for French Stocks
MT
07:39aCentral Bank Outlooks Pressure European Bourses Midday
MT
07:14aStocks mixed; new listing Dowalis tops FTSE 100
AN
06:35aFrench Stocks Back in Green as April PMI Hits 11-month High
MT
05:50aSaipem leads on Mib; Eurozone manufacturing suffers
AN
03:54aFTSE 100 down as miners and poor UK data weigh
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:35pUAW President: "No excuse" for Detroit's non-union EV operations
RE
12:01pVINCI wins a contract to design, build and install three wind-farm energy converter pla..
GL
11:50aEssilorLuxottica : Solid Q1, led by a rebound in China and a stronger N..
Alphavalue
11:40aSociete Generale : Defense and Security sector policy
PU
10:50aSociete Generale : 2022 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Mapping Report
PU
10:49aFrench police working with EU on luxury antitrust probe
RE
10:40aLvmh Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : · April 21, 2023 publishes 2022 Social and Environmenta..
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 186.52 Real-time Quote.6.27%
L'ORÉAL 442.6 Real-time Quote.3.04%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 61.14 Real-time Quote.1.63%
PERNOD RICARD 214.6 Real-time Quote.1.47%
SANOFI 102.88 Real-time Quote.1.36%
CARREFOUR 18.38 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 10.886 Real-time Quote.-0.86%
RENAULT 33.315 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
AIRBUS SE 127.32 Real-time Quote.-1.52%
ARCELORMITTAL 25.88 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer