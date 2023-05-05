The CAC 40 Index is down 58.57 points or 0.78% this week to 7432.93

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 144.07 points or 1.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 92.16 points or 1.26%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 29, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 1.90% from its record close of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Off 1.90% from its 52-week high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 30.93% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 18.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.90% from its 2023 closing high of 7577.00 hit Friday, April 21, 2023

--Up 12.71% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 959.17 points or 14.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

