CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.81% Higher at 6504.90 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 52.27 points or 0.81% this week to 6504.90

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 13.07 points or 0.20%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 75.34 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.81% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.81% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 648.13 points or 9.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1243ET