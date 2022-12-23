Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-23 pm EST
6504.90 PTS   -0.20%
After hours
-0.17%
6494.04 PTS
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.81% Higher at 6504.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEuropean Equities Blink Mostly Green at Friday's Closing Ahead of Holidays
MT
11:50aStock exchanges up without shining before Christmas halt
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.81% Higher at 6504.90 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 52.27 points or 0.81% this week to 6504.90


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 13.07 points or 0.20%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 75.34 points or 1.14% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 11.81% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 11.81% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.81% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 648.13 points or 9.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1243ET

All news about CAC 40
12:44pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.81% Higher at 6504.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:13pEuropean Equities Blink Mostly Green at Friday's Closing Ahead of Holidays
MT
11:50aStock exchanges up without shining before Christmas halt
AN
11:49aParis Stocks Close Choppy Trading Day Lower Ahead of Holidays
MT
08:08aLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Flat finish to the pre-festive week in London
AN
06:48aFrench Shares Recover Midday Friday on Michelin, Stellantis Gains
MT
06:46aWall Street Cues, Resource Stocks Nudge European Bourses Higher Midday
MT
06:08aMILAN MARKET MIDDAY: Mib up; Civitanavi at bottom on Small
AN
04:08aMILAN MARKET OPEN: Bags flat; investors cautious ahead of holidays
AN
04:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Trading subdued on quiet Friday before holidays
AN
News of the index components CAC 40
12:39pVivendi CEO pleased with constructive talks on Italy's TIM
RE
09:46aRenault : Document AMF CP. 2022E877495
PU
09:20aAmbassadors promote Safran innovation and careers during college tour
AQ
07:43aSANOFI : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:53aFrench Carmaker Stellantis to Join Faurecia-Michelin Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech Joint Vent..
MT
03:16aStellantis in Talks to Acquire 'Substantial' Stake in Symbio
MT
02:39aCredit Agricole Unit, Banco BPM Team Up To Offer Non-life, Creditor Insurance In Italy
MT
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MICHELIN (CGDE) 26.605 Real-time Quote.2.19%
ARCELORMITTAL 25.075 Real-time Quote.1.70%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 66.18 Real-time Quote.1.16%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 46.14 Real-time Quote.1.14%
ALSTOM 23 Real-time Quote.1.05%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 33.605 Real-time Quote.-0.87%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 170.05 Real-time Quote.-0.93%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1443 Real-time Quote.-1.47%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 673.8 Real-time Quote.-1.49%
THALES 118.6 Real-time Quote.-1.58%
