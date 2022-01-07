Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/07 12:05:02 pm
7219.48 PTS   -0.42%
After hours
0.06%
7223.95 PTS
12:53pEuropean Bourses Close Mixed After Euro Zone Inflation Data
MT
12:43pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.93% Higher at 7219.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:43aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US Employment Report
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.93% Higher at 7219.48 -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 12:43pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 66.45 points or 0.93% this week to 7219.48

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 292.85 points or 4.23% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 24, 2021

--Up 12 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is down 30.18 points or 0.42%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 156.89 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 2.13% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 33.71% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 26.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.13% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.03% from its 2022 closing low of 7217.22 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 66.45 points or 0.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1242ET

News of the index components CAC 40
12:18pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement on January 7th 2022
PU
11:46aALSTOM SA : Alstom to supply new Coradia Stream trains to DB Regio
AQ
10:40aTOTALENERGIES : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
10:30aUK's Competition Regulator To Extend Inquiry Period For Probe Into Veolia-Suez Deal
MT
10:05aSTMICRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
09:18aCALIFORNIA SOLAR INSTALLERS : 3 offers to make your business stand out
PU
09:13aTech Stocks Down In Premarket Friday Activity
MT
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 44.38 Real-time Quote.3.45%
ARCELORMITTAL 30.525 Real-time Quote.3.40%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 33.17 Real-time Quote.2.60%
TOTALENERGIES SE 46.46 Real-time Quote.1.14%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 33.2 Real-time Quote.1.07%
WORLDLINE 51.47 Real-time Quote.-1.59%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 47.815 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
PERNOD RICARD 203.5 Real-time Quote.-2.35%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 177.16 Real-time Quote.-3.05%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1447 Real-time Quote.-3.82%
Heatmap :