CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 0.93% Higher at 7219.48 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 66.45 points or 0.93% this week to 7219.48

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 292.85 points or 4.23% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 24, 2021

--Up 12 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is down 30.18 points or 0.42%

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 156.89 points or 2.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 2.13% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 2.13% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 33.71% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 26.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.13% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.03% from its 2022 closing low of 7217.22 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 66.45 points or 0.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

01-07-22 1242ET