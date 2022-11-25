CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 6712.48 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 68.02 points or 1.02% this week to 6712.48

--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 950.14 points or 16.49% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week point gain since the week ending March 3, 2000

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 5.16 points or 0.08%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 78.03 points or 1.18% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.00% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 440.55 points or 6.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

