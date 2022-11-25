Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-25 pm EST
6712.48 PTS   +0.08%
After hours
-0.02%
6711.47 PTS
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 6712.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pFriday Trading Concludes With Most EU Stocks Higher as Germany Reports GDP Increase, Improved Consumer Confidence
MT
12:10pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks up following central bank-focused week
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 6712.48 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 68.02 points or 1.02% this week to 6712.48


--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 950.14 points or 16.49% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week point gain since the week ending March 3, 2000

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 24, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 18, 2018 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Today it is up 5.16 points or 0.08%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 78.03 points or 1.18% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 0.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.00% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 18.24% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 440.55 points or 6.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1238ET

All news about CAC 40
12:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 6712.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pFriday Trading Concludes With Most EU Stocks Higher as Germany Reports GDP Increase, Im..
MT
12:10pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks up following central bank-focused week
AN
07:20aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed, pound lower on quiet Friday
AN
06:42aChina Pandemic Subdues European Bourses Midday
MT
03:46aLONDON MARKET OPEN: European blue-chips edge higher in subdued start
AN
11/24Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed; China's Zero-Covid..
DJ
11/24CAC 40 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 6707.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 subdued; sterling soars after dovish F..
AN
11/24LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 underperforms; pound continues climb
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:11pAxa : Success of the AXA 2022 Group employee share offering
PU
12:06pLVMH buys jewellery producer Pedemonte to strengthen position in Italy
AN
11:56aAirbus' 2023 Aircraft Deliveries Face Delays
MT
11:51aFrench Luxury Group LVMH Buys Jewelry Producer Pedemonte
MT
11:36aAirbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
11:10aEstelle Brachlianoff : “We need to take action and make ecology and desirability mat..
PU
11:08aFrench PM: We are on right track on FCAS fighter jet programme
RE
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TOTALENERGIES SE 58.44 Real-time Quote.1.07%
ARCELORMITTAL 25.53 Real-time Quote.0.71%
SAFRAN 117.22 Real-time Quote.0.67%
SANOFI 87.54 Real-time Quote.0.62%
WORLDLINE 46.42 Real-time Quote.0.52%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1478.5 Real-time Quote.-0.57%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 37.19 Real-time Quote.-0.61%
PERNOD RICARD 186.9 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 52.75 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
RENAULT 33.77 Real-time Quote.-1.42%