CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 7068.59 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 74.41 points or 1.04% this week to 7068.59

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 150.89 points or 2.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Today it is down 125.57 points or 1.75%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.17% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 4.17% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 30.92% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.17% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.44 points or 1.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1248ET