  Homepage
  Indexes
  France
  Euronext Paris
  CAC 40
  News
  Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/21 12:05:02 pm
7068.59 PTS   -1.75%
After hours
-0.74%
7016.35 PTS
12:51pEuropean Stock Markets Slump Friday as Consumer Confidence Declines, Wall Street Sell-Off Extends
MT
12:49pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 7068.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:39aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday, Oil and Tech Issues Slip
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 7068.59 -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 12:49pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 74.41 points or 1.04% this week to 7068.59


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 150.89 points or 2.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 3, 2021

--Today it is down 125.57 points or 1.75%

--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 4.17% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 4.17% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 30.92% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 27.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.17% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.18%

--Year-to-date it is down 84.44 points or 1.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1248ET

News of the index components CAC 40
12:48pQatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row
RE
12:15pFrance's BNP Paribas postpones return to office for U.S. staff
RE
12:07pQatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row
RE
12:03pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : is recognized by European Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index
PU
11:53aSTELLANTIS N : Announces 2022 Corporate Calendar - Form 6-K
PU
11:32aBNP Paribas Delays Return To Office In US Due To Omicron Variant
MT
11:13aEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales....
PU
More news
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop CAC 40
DANONE 57.84 Real-time Quote.0.56%
CARREFOUR 17.56 Real-time Quote.0.34%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 31.9 Real-time Quote.-3.33%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 63.32 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
STELLANTIS N.V. 17.912 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.69%
ALSTOM 31.5 Real-time Quote.-5.03%
ARCELORMITTAL 28.84 Real-time Quote.-7.33%
Heatmap :