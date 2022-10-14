CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.11% Higher at 5931.92 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 64.98 points or 1.11% this week to 5931.92

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 169.58 points or 2.94% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Today it is up 52.73 points or 0.90%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 113.45 points or 1.95% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 19.58% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 19.58% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.49% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.58% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 4.49% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 1221.11 points or 17.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1237ET