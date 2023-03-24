CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 7015.10 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 89.70 points or 1.30% this week to 7015.10

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 124.15 points or 1.74%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 4.90% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 541.34 points or 8.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET