Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  01:10:04 2023-03-24 pm EDT
7015.10 PTS   -1.74%
After hours
+0.18%
7027.61 PTS
01:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 7015.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Red Friday
MT
01:02pBanking fears rock equities again
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 7015.10 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 89.70 points or 1.30% this week to 7015.10


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 124.15 points or 1.74%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 4.90% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 4.86% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.57% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 7.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.86% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 541.34 points or 8.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1338ET

All news about CAC 40
01:39pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.30% Higher at 7015.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:24pWorries Over European Banking Crisis Pressure European Stocks, Most Markets Close in Re..
MT
01:02pBanking fears rock equities again
AN
01:00pMib black jersey of Europe; Iveco worst on Mib
AN
12:54pFrench Bourse Ends Week in Red amid Renewed Banking Sector Selloff
MT
08:08aStocks in the red amid fresh banking slump
AN
08:01aDeutsche Bank's Stock Fall Undercuts European Bourses Midday
MT
07:30aBanks Lead French Bourse Decline Despite Private Sector Business Activity Expansion
MT
07:08aSquares in the red; MPS the worst in Milan
AN
05:00aSales prevail; banking bearish drivers
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
01:43pHermes International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
PU
01:36pTotalEnergies Releases Its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistrem..
BU
01:13pTotalenergies : releases its Universal Registration Document 2022 (Document d'enregistreme..
PU
01:13pTotalenergies : 2022 Universal Registration Document (including the annual financial repor..
PU
01:01pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
01:00pHermès International : Availability of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:31pTotalenergies : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au ..
PU
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SANOFI 97.1 Real-time Quote.1.31%
PERNOD RICARD 207.7 Real-time Quote.0.63%
KERING 580.5 Real-time Quote.0.42%
DANONE 56.27 Real-time Quote.0.29%
L'ORÉAL 398.05 Real-time Quote.0.14%
LEGRAND 80.62 Real-time Quote.-4.27%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 142.3 Real-time Quote.-5.06%
BNP PARIBAS 50.47 Real-time Quote.-5.27%
SAINT-GOBAIN 49.3 Real-time Quote.-5.30%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 19.9 Real-time Quote.-6.13%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer