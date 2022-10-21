Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-21 pm EDT
6035.39 PTS   -0.85%
After hours
+0.52%
6066.76 PTS
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:17pEuropean Stocks Close Lower While FTSE 100 Edges Up Friday
MT
07:48aEuropean Bourses Sag Midday, UK Reports Slipping Retail Sales
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 103.47 points or 1.74% this week to 6035.39


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 273.05 points or 4.74% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Today it is down 51.51 points or 0.85%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.18% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 18.18% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.18% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 1117.64 points or 15.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET

ARCELORMITTAL 23.315 Real-time Quote.2.35%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 21.6 Real-time Quote.1.65%
SANOFI 81.57 Real-time Quote.0.94%
BOUYGUES SA 27.33 Real-time Quote.0.66%
SAFRAN 108.14 Real-time Quote.0.60%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 34.395 Real-time Quote.-2.98%
PERNOD RICARD 172.35 Real-time Quote.-3.12%
KERING 454.1 Real-time Quote.-3.30%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 153.45 Real-time Quote.-3.46%
L'ORÉAL 310.1 Real-time Quote.-5.80%