CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 103.47 points or 1.74% this week to 6035.39

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 273.05 points or 4.74% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Today it is down 51.51 points or 0.85%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.18% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 18.18% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.18% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.32% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 1117.64 points or 15.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET