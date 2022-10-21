CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 1.74% Higher at 6035.39 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 103.47 points or 1.74% this week to 6035.39
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 273.05 points or 4.74% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022
--Today it is down 51.51 points or 0.85%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 18.18% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
--Off 18.18% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.32% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.18% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 6.32% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.74%
--Year-to-date it is down 1117.64 points or 15.62%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
