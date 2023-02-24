Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
7187.27 PTS   -1.78%
After hours
-0.03%
7185.26 PTS
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.18% Lower at 7187.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pEurozone Contraction Worries, Household Confidence Decline Paint French Bourse in Red
MT
12:05pEuropean Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.18% Lower at 7187.27 -- Data Talk

02/24/2023 | 12:38pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 160.45 points or 2.18% this week to 7187.27


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 130.16 points or 1.78%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.56% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Off 2.43% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 26.61% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.43% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 8.99% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 713.51 points or 11.02%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1237ET

11:58aRising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
11:54aStocks fall after key US inflation gauge picks up
AN
07:03aEarnings Season Results Lead to Mixed European Bourses Midday
MT
07:02aStocks upbeat ahead of US inflation data
AN
07:00aFrench Stocks Steady at Midday as Household Confidence 'Almost Stable'
MT
06:02aMilan up; oil sector well with Saipem and ERG
AN
04:02aFTSE 100 higher before US inflation print
AN
12:32pGM's truck production cut signals a turn in U.S. auto sales
RE
12:15pSanofi Restates 4Q, Full-Year 2022 Profit on Hemophilia Treatment Approval
DJ
11:46aDescription of the 2023-2024 treasury share buy-back programme submitted by the Board ..
GL
11:22aStellantis, Thierry Koskas is Citroën's new ceo
AN
11:17aAltuviiio™ Approved By The U.s : this positive event triggers impairment reversal, p..
GL
10:32aPress Release : New Phase 3 data presented at WORLDSymposium™ reinforce Nexviazyme® ..
GL
10:31aPress Release : New Phase 3 data presented at WORLDSymposium™ reinforce Nexviazyme® ..
AQ
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
SAINT-GOBAIN 55.93 Real-time Quote.4.82%
CARREFOUR 18.26 Real-time Quote.2.73%
ALSTOM 27.44 Real-time Quote.1.89%
THALES 133.55 Real-time Quote.1.67%
ORANGE 10.882 Real-time Quote.1.00%
CAPGEMINI SE 175.95 Real-time Quote.-2.79%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 149 Real-time Quote.-3.53%
WORLDLINE 37.74 Real-time Quote.-3.85%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 777.3 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
KERING 553.8 Real-time Quote.-4.29%
