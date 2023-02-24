CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.18% Lower at 7187.27 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 160.45 points or 2.18% this week to 7187.27

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 130.16 points or 1.78%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.56% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Off 2.43% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 26.61% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.43% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 8.99% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 713.51 points or 11.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

