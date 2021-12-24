CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.31% Higher at 7086.58 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 159.95 points or 2.31% this week to 7086.58

--Up 10 of the past 12 weeks

--Today it is down 19.57 points or 0.28%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 0.98% from its record close of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Off 0.98% from its 52-week high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.25% from its 52-week low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 28.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2021 closing high of 7156.85 hit Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Up 31.25% from its 2021 closing low of 5399.21 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 1535.17 points or 27.65%

