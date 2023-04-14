Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
7519.61 PTS   +0.52%
After hours
-0.23%
7502.37 PTS
12:53pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.66% Higher at 7519.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pCooling Inflation, Banking Stocks Boost France's CAC 40 Index
MT
12:36pEuropean Stocks Close Higher Friday Amid Cooling Inflation Data
MT
Components 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.66% Higher at 7519.61 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 194.86 points or 2.66% this week to 7519.61


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 594.21 points or 8.58% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today it is up 38.78 points or 0.52%

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 203.31 points or 2.78% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Up 32.46% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.03% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 1045.85 points or 16.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET

Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 22.355 Real-time Quote.3.42%
BNP PARIBAS 59.32 Real-time Quote.3.09%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 51.06 Real-time Quote.2.78%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 10.954 Real-time Quote.2.28%
BOUYGUES SA 32.32 Real-time Quote.2.02%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 212.2 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
L'ORÉAL 420 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
ORANGE 11.234 Real-time Quote.-1.02%
AXA 28.645 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
ALSTOM 21.94 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor
