CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.66% Higher at 7519.61 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 194.86 points or 2.66% this week to 7519.61

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 594.21 points or 8.58% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022, when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today it is up 38.78 points or 0.52%

--A new record close

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 203.31 points or 2.78% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 18 trading days

--Up 32.46% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 14.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 14.03% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 1045.85 points or 16.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1252ET