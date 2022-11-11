Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-11-11 pm EST
6594.62 PTS   +0.58%
After hours
+0.33%
6616.56 PTS
06:44aEuropean Bourses Edge Higher Midday In Global Equities Rally
MT
11/10Cooling US Inflation Boosts European Shares; Stoxx 600 Close Nearly 3% in the Green
MT
11/10CAC 40 Index Ends 1.96% Higher at 6556.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 6594.62 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is up 178.18 points or 2.78% this week to 6594.62


--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 832.28 points or 14.44% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 37.79 points or 0.58%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 164.05 points or 2.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 558.41 points or 7.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET

All news about CAC 40
11/10European Bourses Track Sideways Midday Ahead of US Inflation Report
MT
11/10LONDON MARKET OPEN: Centrica helps FTSE 100 outperform ahead of US CP..
AN
11/09CAC 40 Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 6430.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/09European Stocks Snap Winning Streak to Close Lower Wednesday
MT
11/09European Bourses Move Lower Midday After Early US Midterm Election Results
MT
11/09LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks falter on China Covid fears; US vote eyed
AN
11/08Retail Sales Growth Prop Up European Bourses to Extend Winning Streak to Third Day
MT
News of the index components CAC 40
11:32aSchneider Electric : Digitization and the Energy Transition
PU
11:12aOrange : launches its commercial 5G network in Botswana, the first Orange country in Afric..
PU
11:11aOrange launches first African 5G network in Botswana
RE
11:10aPiper Sandler Raises Price Target on TotalEnergies SE to $66 From $58, Maintains Neutra..
MT
10:42aSafran : Honoring Veterans at Safran
PU
10:11aEnergy crisis dims festive sparkle in Europe's shops
RE
09:52aAlstom : Document AMF CP. 2022E871475
PU
Chart CAC 40
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 190 Real-time Quote.7.99%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 55.45 Real-time Quote.5.86%
ARCELORMITTAL 26.07 Real-time Quote.5.72%
RENAULT 32.53 Real-time Quote.4.48%
CAPGEMINI SE 181.9 Real-time Quote.3.88%
CARREFOUR 16.115 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
AIR LIQUIDE 135.08 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 23.59 Real-time Quote.-2.40%
SANOFI 82.43 Real-time Quote.-5.22%
THALES 112.25 Real-time Quote.-8.63%