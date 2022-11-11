CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 6594.62 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 178.18 points or 2.78% this week to 6594.62

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 832.28 points or 14.44% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 37.79 points or 0.58%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 164.05 points or 2.55% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 10.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 7.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 16.17% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 558.41 points or 7.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1243ET