Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
7347.72 PTS   -0.25%
After hours
+0.03%
7350.17 PTS
12:42pEuropean Equities Retreat Friday Amid Caution on Rate Hikes
MT
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.06% Higher at 7347.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pEuropeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.06% Higher at 7347.72 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 217.99 points or 3.06% this week to 7347.72


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 18.44 points or 0.25%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.39% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.43% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.25% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 11.42% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 873.96 points or 13.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1236ET

All news about CAC 40
12:42pEuropean Equities Retreat Friday Amid Caution on Rate Hikes
MT
12:37pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.06% Higher at 7347.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pEuropeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
11:58aStocks succumb to US interest rate worries
AN
09:29aWall Street Set to Open Lower as Inflation Data Concerns Investors
MT
08:30aInvestors pull cash from classic risk plays as Fed rate picture shifts
RE
07:08aStocks red, pound fall amid rate rise fears
AN
07:06aUncertain Inflation Outlooks Depress European Bourses Midday
MT
06:49aSlight Acceleration of French Inflation Puts Break on Stocks' Rally
MT
06:12aMib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
12:42pEuropean Equities Retreat Friday Amid Caution on Rate Hikes
MT
12:28pCampaigners urge EU to rethink green investment label for aviation
RE
11:52aPortugal's prosecutors investigate lease of Airbus planes by airline TAP
RE
11:46aSociete Generale : Presentation to debt investors Q4 2022
PU
11:21aIndia Accuses Pernod Ricard of $23 Million in Illegal Profits, More Antitrust Violation..
MT
10:58aHERMES : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10:24aExclusive-Indian agency accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations - documents
RE
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
SAINT-GOBAIN 54.52 Real-time Quote.2.69%
SAFRAN 136.86 Real-time Quote.2.06%
SANOFI 89.1 Real-time Quote.1.42%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 60.55 Real-time Quote.0.95%
ENGIE 13.5 Real-time Quote.0.94%
ARCELORMITTAL 28.26 Real-time Quote.-2.08%
TOTALENERGIES SE 58.66 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 37.445 Real-time Quote.-2.22%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 255.5 Real-time Quote.-2.70%
RENAULT 42.21 Real-time Quote.-3.11%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor