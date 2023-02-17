CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.06% Higher at 7347.72 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 217.99 points or 3.06% this week to 7347.72

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 18.44 points or 0.25%

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.39% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.25% from its 52-week high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 29.43% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 6.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.25% from its 2023 closing high of 7366.16 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 11.42% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 873.96 points or 13.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

