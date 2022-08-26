CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.41% Lower at 6274.26 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 221.57 points or 3.41% this week to 6274.26

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 279.60 points or 4.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Today it is down 107.30 points or 1.68%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 112.50 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 14.94% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 14.94% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.94% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 878.77 points or 12.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

