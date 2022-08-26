Log in
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-08-26 pm EDT
6274.26 PTS   -1.68%
After hours
-0.31%
6254.55 PTS
12:58pEuropean Stocks End the Week Deep in the Red on US Fed Chair's Hawkish Tone
MT
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.41% Lower at 6274.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:25aWall Street Set to Open Higher Ahead of Powell's Outlook in Jackson Hole
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.41% Lower at 6274.26 -- Data Talk

08/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 221.57 points or 3.41% this week to 6274.26


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 279.60 points or 4.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Today it is down 107.30 points or 1.68%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 112.50 points or 1.76% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 14.94% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Off 14.94% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 52-week low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 6.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.94% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 8.27% from its 2022 closing low of 5794.96 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 878.77 points or 12.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1240ET

Rankings CAC 40
SANOFI 81.89 Real-time Quote.1.79%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 49.37 Real-time Quote.0.18%
VIVENDI SE 9.038 Real-time Quote.0.02%
RENAULT 27.405 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 151.9 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 289 Real-time Quote.-3.54%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1336.5 Real-time Quote.-3.71%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 51.57 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
