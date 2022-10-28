CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at 6273.05 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 237.66 points or 3.94% this week to 6273.05

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 510.71 points or 8.86% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 29.02 points or 0.46%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.96% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 879.98 points or 12.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

