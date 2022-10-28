Advanced search
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-10-28 pm EDT
6273.05 PTS   +0.46%
After hours
+0.43%
6299.74 PTS
12:57pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at 6273.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pEuropean Markets End Friday Trading Mostly Higher; German Inflation Tops Estimates
MT
07:34aEuropean Bourses Track Lower Midday on Earnings, ECB Rate Boost
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 3.94% Higher at 6273.05 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is up 237.66 points or 3.94% this week to 6273.05


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 510.71 points or 8.86% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 29.02 points or 0.46%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.96% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 14.96% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 8.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.96% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 879.98 points or 12.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1256ET

Rankings
AIRBUS SE 110 Real-time Quote.3.66%
SANOFI 86.2 Real-time Quote.3.25%
DANONE 49.805 Real-time Quote.2.90%
SAFRAN 113.7 Real-time Quote.2.38%
ALSTOM 20.71 Real-time Quote.1.87%
KERING 463.75 Real-time Quote.-1.56%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1320 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
VIVENDI SE 8.17 Real-time Quote.-2.04%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 31.785 Real-time Quote.-2.22%
ARCELORMITTAL 22.395 Real-time Quote.-2.76%