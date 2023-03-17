CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.09% Lower at 6925.40 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 295.27 points or 4.09% this week to 6925.40

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 422.72 points or 5.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 100.32 points or 1.43%

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 6.11% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 21.99% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.07% from its 2023 closing high of 7373.21 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 5.02% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 451.64 points or 6.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

