  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-09-23 pm EDT
5783.41 PTS   -2.28%
After hours
-0.12%
5776.54 PTS
12:53pEuropean Stocks Fall Sharply on Recession Fears, UK's 2022 Mini-Budget
MT
12:48pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.84% Lower at 5783.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:23aWall Street Set to Open Lower as Investors Continue to Mull Recent Fed Actions
MT
CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.84% Lower at 5783.41 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
The CAC 40 Index is down 293.89 points or 4.84% this week to 5783.41


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 428.92 points or 6.90% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 135.09 points or 2.28%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 247.92 points or 4.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 21.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021

--Off 21.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down 12.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 1369.62 points or 19.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1247ET

