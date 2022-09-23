CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.84% Lower at 5783.41 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 293.89 points or 4.84% this week to 5783.41
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 428.92 points or 6.90% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 135.09 points or 2.28%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 247.92 points or 4.11% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Down eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 21.60% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 5, 2021
--Off 21.60% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down 12.88% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.60% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.58%
--Year-to-date it is down 1369.62 points or 19.15%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-23-22 1247ET