CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 5.98% Higher at 6860.95 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is up 387.19 points or 5.98% this week to 6860.95

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 99.45 points or 1.47%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.99% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 7237.19 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 20.86% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 387.19 points or 5.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1249ET