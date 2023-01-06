Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CAC 40
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2023-01-06 pm EST
6860.95 PTS   +1.47%
After hours
+0.09%
6866.91 PTS
12:59pCooling Eurozone Inflation Helps French Bourse Close in the Green
MT
12:50pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 5.98% Higher at 6860.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pStocks climb after "goldilocks" US data
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

CAC 40 Index Ends the Week 5.98% Higher at 6860.95 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CAC 40 Index is up 387.19 points or 5.98% this week to 6860.95


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 99.45 points or 1.47%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 6.99% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Off 5.20% from its 52-week high of 7237.19 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 20.86% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 6594.57 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 387.19 points or 5.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1249ET

All news about CAC 40
12:59pCooling Eurozone Inflation Helps French Bourse Close in the Green
MT
12:50pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 5.98% Higher at 6860.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:10pStocks climb after "goldilocks" US data
AN
12:04pEuropeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
07:02aStocks mixed as eyes cautiously turn to US data
AN
06:43aUS Jobs Outlook Tempers European Bourses Midday
MT
06:25aFall of Eurozone Inflation Pushes French Shares To Green Midday Friday
MT
06:10aMib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
03:50aStocks higher with eyes on US payrolls data
AN
03:44aStock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
More news
News of the index components CAC 40
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
12:04pEuropeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
GL
11:46aSociete Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
AQ
11:05aBNP Paribas considers restructuring of consumer finance unit
RE
10:42aMunich Re and HSB Team Up with Schneider Electric to Enable Risk Innovation
AQ
10:41aSchneider Electric once again awarded top scores in ESG ratings
AQ
More news
Chart CAC 40
Duration : Period :
CAC 40 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAC 40
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
RENAULT 36.145 Real-time Quote.3.07%
SAFRAN 122.4 Real-time Quote.3.03%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 748.8 Real-time Quote.2.80%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1591.5 Real-time Quote.2.78%
AIR LIQUIDE 141.28 Real-time Quote.2.67%
ORANGE 9.891 Real-time Quote.-0.06%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE 35.085 Real-time Quote.-0.06%
DANONE 49.645 Real-time Quote.-1.83%
ENGIE 12.946 Real-time Quote.-3.03%
Heatmap : ETF components Lyxor