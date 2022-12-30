CAC 40 Index Ends the Year 9.50% Lower at 6473.76 -- Data Talk

The CAC 40 Index is down 679.27 points or 9.50% this year to 6473.76

--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2018

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up 711.42 points or 12.35%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 264.79 points or 3.93%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 months

--This week it is down 31.14 points or 0.48%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 99.71 points or 1.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 12.24% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 12.24% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.04% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.24% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 14.04% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

