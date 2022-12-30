Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  France
  Euronext Paris
  CAC 40
  News
  Summary
    PX1   FR0003500008

CAC 40

(PX1)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:05 2022-12-30 pm EST
6473.76 PTS   -1.52%
After hours
-0.15%
6464.02 PTS
01:22pEuropean Bourses Close Final Trading Day in 2022 in the Red
MT
12:40pCAC 40 Index Ends the Year 9.50% Lower at 6473.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:04pMib at a loss; contraction is 13% in 2022
AN
CAC 40 Index Ends the Year 9.50% Lower at 6473.76 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 12:40pm EST
The CAC 40 Index is down 679.27 points or 9.50% this year to 6473.76


--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2018

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up 711.42 points or 12.35%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 264.79 points or 3.93%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 months

--This week it is down 31.14 points or 0.48%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 99.71 points or 1.52%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 12.24% from its record close of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 12.24% from its 52-week high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 14.04% from its 52-week low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 9.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.24% from its 2022 closing high of 7376.37 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 14.04% from its 2022 closing low of 5676.87 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1239ET

