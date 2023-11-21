CAC 40: a certain feverishness can be felt

The Paris Bourse is expected to be trendless on Tuesday morning, as investors continue to err on the side of caution at the start of a week that will be truncated by the celebration of the American holiday of Thanksgiving, a traditionally quiet period for the markets.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - traded on the December expiration - was up just four points at 7262.5 points, heralding a very hesitant start to the session.



The Paris market had opened the week with a modest 0.2% gain to 7246 points on Monday, but many analysts point to the "fragile" configuration in which the CAC is evolving.



Investors' appetite for risky assets seems to have waned in recent sessions, in the absence of any new catalysts likely to steer the trend in either direction.



The main event for the financial markets will be the US housing sales figures due this afternoon.



After a modest rebound at the start of the year, the US housing market is once again in negative territory, with historically high borrowing rates and unaffordable prices hampering any possibility of recovery.



Fears of further monetary tightening orchestrated by the major central banks are also prompting investors to adopt a cautious stance.



Market attention is still focused on the Fed and when it will start cutting rates, but it seems that the US central bank itself does not know when that time will come.



There are currently two opposing schools of thought when it comes to forecasting the evolution of the stock markets as 2023 draws to a close and the new financial year 2024 approaches.



For some strategists, the slowdown in growth (without a recession in the USA), combined with falling inflation, are likely to support equity valuations.



"Sentiment has clearly become more positive across all markets and should be a supportive factor", say the teams at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.



According to others, the increasingly real threat of a recession is likely to weaken investor confidence and trigger a downward revision of corporate earnings forecasts, leading to a fall in equities.



'Risk assessment still looks vulnerable in the short term, with the eurozone on the brink of recession and a US slowdown on the horizon as monetary policy tightening (finally) takes effect', warns Generali Investment.



Despite the recent correction, equities are not taking sufficient account of a more difficult context", stresses the Italian insurer's asset management arm.



Against this backdrop, bond markets began the week on a hesitant note, with the yield on Treasuries rising yesterday to around 4.47% before easing suddenly to 4.42%.



Weighed down by the fall in government bond yields, the dollar continued its debacle, losing further ground against the euro, which took advantage of the situation to return to the vicinity of 1.0960.



On the oil market, crude oil prices remained volatile, with Brent yielding 0.7% to $81.7 after an aborted rebound attempt yesterday, while US WTI lost 0.1% to $77.5.



