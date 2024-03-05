CAC 40: a slight dip while awaiting PMIs

The Paris Bourse is set for a slight downturn on Tuesday, ahead of a new series of economic indicators that could provide further information on economic trends.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - March delivery - was down 22 points at 7,945, heralding a moderate decline at the start of the session.



After a spectacular start to the year, which saw the CAC gain 5.5% since January 1, the Paris market has been consolidating horizontally for the past two weeks, hovering below its recent highs.



The lack of catalysts is likely to keep investors on the sidelines as they await the week's two major events: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the US employment report on Friday.



The day will nonetheless be enlivened by the final PMI survey figures for Europe's services sector, which could shed light on the ECB's intentions.



While preliminary estimates had shown a slight improvement in the trend, these figures should confirm that a degree of caution is still called for regarding the health of the European economy at the start of the year.



Also to be followed this afternoon is the US ISM index, which, according to consensus, should show no notable change in trend for the month of February.



'The ISM is expected to be relatively stable, pointing once again to positive growth, albeit weaker than normal', forecast analysts at Oddo BHF.



Investors will also continue to keep an eye on political news in the USA, with tomorrow's primaries in some 15 states, a crucial day known as 'Super Tuesday'.



The victories of Joe Biden and Donald Trump are widely expected in their respective camps, which means that both candidates should logically meet again in the presidential election scheduled for November 5.



