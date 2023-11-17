CAC 40: an uncertain end to the week

The Paris Bourse is likely to open on an indecisive note on Friday morning, with investors tempted to take a few profits at the end of a week that so far looks like a winning one.



At around 8:15 a.m., the 'future' contract on the CAC 40 index - November delivery - nibbled 14.5 points at 7183.5 points, suggesting a modest advance at the start of the session.



Equity markets look set for a quiet end to a week marked by the return of questions surrounding the US Federal Reserve's future monetary policy decisions.



Over the week as a whole, the CAC is currently up 1.75%, bringing its gains since the recovery since the end of October to almost 5.5%.



On Wall Street, US equity markets are also heading for a positive week, with the Dow Jones and Nasdaq both up around 2%.



While investors are now clearly betting on the end of the monetary tightening cycle by the major central banks, the slowdown in inflationary pressures has not entirely reassured them.



"It's clear that the central banks' battle against inflation is far from over," says Thomas Hempell, economist at Generali Investments.



Rates are likely to remain at their current levels for a prolonged pause - with the first rate cuts unlikely before the second half of 2024", the analyst points out.



Against this backdrop, investors are looking for concrete evidence to give them a sense of direction for the months ahead, and to determine whether the recent uptrend marks the start of a genuine upturn, or whether another episode of correction is on the cards between now and the end of the year.



Stock markets appear to be at an inflection point and, at this stage, it is impossible to rule out an extreme positive - or negative - development", warn Lombard Odier's teams.



"On the negative side, consumption and the job market could deteriorate over the coming month", says the Swiss private bank.



However, it is not impossible that we could see a more positive environment, with the US manufacturing industry recovering more quickly, thereby giving a boost to the stock markets", it adds.



Economic data released this week proved rather positive on the whole, particularly as regards inflation, but some activity indicators turned out to be much more mixed.



As a result, bond yields remain on a downward trend, as investors continue to revise their rate hike expectations downwards.



At less than 4.45%, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries has fallen to its lowest level in almost two months, losing almost 20 basis points over the week.



The oil market is attempting to halt its correction due to the increasingly serious prospect of a slowdown in the global economy, but is also heading for heavy losses over the week.



Brent crude is up just 0.1% at $77.5 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is stabilizing at around $72.9.



