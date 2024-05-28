CAC 40: at equilibrium while awaiting Wall Street

The Paris Bourse is heading for a stable opening on Tuesday morning, as it awaits the reopening of Wall Street, whose direction could give the market a boost.



At around 8:15 a.m., the 'future' contract on the CAC 40 index - June delivery - was virtually unchanged at 8117 points, suggesting a balanced start to the session.



Yesterday, the Paris market had made a positive start to the week (+0.5% to 8132.5 points), but was also characterized by an almost total absence of volume due to the closure of the US markets.



The reopening of New York after the extended Memorial Day weekend should help to dictate a more pronounced trend, even if today's session promises to be relatively quiet in terms of economic indicators.



Only US house prices and the Conference Board's consumer confidence index are on the agenda this afternoon.



More important dates will mark the end of the week, starting with the release of inflation figures on Friday, which will be closely watched in both the US and Europe.



These data will provide further information on future interest rate trends, particularly from the Fed, in a climate of growing skepticism about the possibility of further rate cuts.



The consolidation episode that the world's financial markets have just entered suggests that investors are waiting for a clear signal in order to decide which direction to take.



While the markets are affected by heightened 'anxiety' about Fed policy, they can also draw on the confirmed resilience of the US economy, which is now accompanied by an upturn in activity in Europe.



Clément Inbona, fund manager at LFDE, points out: "The good macroeconomic figures in the USA and the rebound in European growth, after five quarters in a row of sluggishness, are translating into upward revisions to earnings forecasts for fiscal 2024 on both sides of the Atlantic.



While the overall climate appears rather favorable for risky assets, valuations remain tight, particularly in the USA, with stock market indices close to record highs.



Futures contracts on the main US indices suggest a positive opening for the time being, albeit on narrow spreads, after the extended Memorial Day weekend.



On the interest rate front, the yield on the 10-year German Bund, the benchmark for the eurozone, eased four points to 2.54% as we await the reopening of the US bond market.



In the oil market, crude oil prices recovered slightly under the impact of a weaker dollar.



Brent gained 0.1% to $83.2 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.4% to $78.8.



