CAC 40: bullish potential begins to wane

The Paris Bourse is likely to start trading with no clear direction on Monday morning, as the rally seen over the past four weeks gradually begins to run out of steam.



At around 8:15 a.m., the December futures contract on the CAC 40 index edged up a tiny point to 7,303 points, suggesting that the opening will be little changed.



After rebounding by 6.5% since the end of October, will the Paris market be able to launch the famous "end-of-year rally" despite persistent economic risks?



The reassuring trend in inflation - which suggests an end to the monetary tightening cycle of the major central banks - has triggered a strong rebound on the world's equity markets this autumn.



Over the past week, the CAC 40 has gained a further 0.7% and now seems comfortably above its major resistance level of 7250 points



From a technical point of view, this favourable momentum has above all enabled it to break through several major resistance thresholds which had been abandoned for many months.



According to Kiplink's chartists, the Paris index can project itself above the symbolic 7,300-point level and reach the top of the long-term moving average at 7,375 points as its main target.



But are equity market valuations still attractive enough, and is market sentiment still strong enough, for this rebound to hold?



The end-of-year period is usually a good opportunity for equity markets to gain ground, but with a rise of almost 13% this year, compared with an average annual gain of 4.6% over the last ten years, the Paris Bourse seems to have already well beaten the call.



Against this backdrop, it would be logical to see market enthusiasm wane a little, given that the good news of the moment seems to be fully priced in.



Over the past 20 years, S&P 500 valuations have averaged 15.4x P/E, but this multiple is significantly higher today, with a P/E of 20.4x for the benchmark index for American managers.



What's more, growth is slowing more in Europe than in the US, which is why traders may be tempted to underweight Old World equities, despite their more attractive valuations.



Investors will be keeping a close eye on the indicators scheduled for next week, to see whether or not they confirm the scenario of the end of the rate hike cycle that has so far been driving the trend.



The eagerly awaited inflation figures for the eurozone - due to be published on Thursday - are set to decline further compared with the previous month: the consensus is for a drop to 4% on a core basis, compared with 4.2% in October.



US statistics will also be closely scrutinized, as they will, among other things, testify to the state of consumer spending, which remains the main driver of growth on the other side of the Atlantic.



Household spending in the USA, also due on Thursday, will provide an insight into the consumer's propensity to spend as the year draws to a close, after retail sales fell in October.



This publication will be accompanied by the PCE 'core' index for

October, which remains the preferred measure of inflation as defined by the US Federal Reserve.



More generally, a new estimate of US growth - expected tomorrow - followed by the ISM manufacturing index on Friday, will provide an indication of whether the economy continues to hold up well.



