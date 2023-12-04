CAC 40: bullish sentiment remains intact

After five consecutive weeks of gains, the Paris Bourse is hoping to get back on track on Monday in the hope of investor-friendly indicators: reassuring about the state of the economy, but not strong enough to rule out further rate cuts.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - December delivery - nibbled three points at 7353 points, heralding a stable or even slightly upward opening.



By gaining 7% over the month of November, the Paris market managed to return last week close to its major resistance threshold of 7350 points.



Since January 1, the CAC has posted a gain of almost 14%, on course for its best annual performance since its 28% rise in 2021.



December is traditionally a good month for the equity markets, but it will get off to a nervous start with the US job creation figures for November, due on Friday.



After the better-than-expected indicators published in recent weeks, this statistic promises to be decisive for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



As in previous months, investors are hoping for a half-and-half figure that would give the Fed additional arguments for cutting rates.



Fed boss Jerome Powell said on Friday that it was premature to talk about a rate cut, and assured investors that a rate hike remained on the table, but the markets are not hearing it that way.



Friday's statistics will be preceded on Tuesday by the ISM services index, and on Wednesday by the ADP survey of private-sector job creation, before the Michigan consumer confidence index is released on Friday.



Other indicators on the week's menu include European services PMIs, eurozone Q3 retail sales and GDP, and final German inflation figures.



While the end-of-year rally is well underway for the time being, some observers feel that equity markets, which have returned to

key technical levels after their linear advance in November, are becoming ripe for consolidation.



On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index has recovered more than 12% since its October 27 low, and is now just 5% off its all-time high reached in early 2022.



However, the easing in bond yields remains an undeniable support factor: at almost 4.22%, US ten-year paper is trading at its lowest level since the end of August.



At 2.36%, the German Bund has lost almost 30 basis points over the past month, a decline in line with falling inflation in the country and the prospect of a recession in the second half of 2023.



For the same reasons, the euro continues to weaken against the dollar, at 1.0865 against the greenback, while the oil market confirms its bout of weakness, with the production cut announced on Thursday by Opep+ failing to offset signs of a slowdown in demand.



Brent crude lost 0.9% to $78.1, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) dropped 0.9% to $73.4.



