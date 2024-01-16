CAC 40: caution as we await the reopening of Wall Street

January 16, 2024 at 02:37 am EST Share

The Paris Bourse is likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday morning, as the Tokyo Stock Exchange halts its upward trend and awaits the resumption of trading on Wall Street following a long weekend.



At around 8:15 a.m., the 'future' contract on the CAC 40 index - for delivery at the end of January - was down 25 points at 7391 points, suggesting a note of weakness in early trading.



The session is likely to be livelier than the previous day on the equity markets, with Wall Street reopening after the three-day weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day' weekend.



The CAC ended yesterday's session down 0.7% at 7411 points, dropping back below its intermediate resistance level of 7450 points in particularly limited volumes, with barely two billion euros traded.



Futures contracts on the New York Stock Exchange's benchmark indices currently suggest a recovery in the red.



Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Iowa yesterday, consolidating his status as the Grand Old Party's front-runner for the November presidential election.



Investors will be paying close attention to the pre-market results of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, two banking giants whose statements will be closely watched because of their weight in the US economy.



In Europe, the ZEW index of German investor sentiment is due to be published late this morning, while the German economy has officially recorded a contraction of 0.3% in 2023.



Investors could also react to the publication, later this morning, of UK employment figures for December.



In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished down 0.8% on Tuesday, having hit a 34-year high the previous day, i.e. since March 1990, against a backdrop of solid economic fundamentals and the good health of Japanese companies.



A sign of investors' reduced appetite for riskier assets, the dollar, considered a safe-haven asset, rallied against the euro, which retreated towards 1.0910.



On the bond market, the yield on ten-year US Treasury bonds stood at 3.95%. The German equivalent stands at 2.23%.



Oil prices are consolidating modestly after last week's sharp rise due to tensions in the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels are disrupting the passage of ships through this maritime channel.



Brent crude nibbles 0.1% to $78.2 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) gives up 0.2% to $72.5.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.