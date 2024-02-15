CAC 40: green ahead of a series of indicators

The Paris Bourse is expected to rise on Thursday morning ahead of the publication of a series of indicators, as investors continue to digest numerous corporate results.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - February delivery - gained 47 points to 7,727, suggesting an opening above the 7,700 mark.



The European and US equity markets have had a good start to the year so far, with investors now focusing on reassuring news on the economic front, and relegating their questions on the evolution of monetary policies to the back burner.



The new data expected today should enable them to better assess the health of the economy, and therefore the timing of future monetary easing by the major central banks.



While the timing and magnitude of the first rate cuts are subject to debate and recalibration, market participants know that any future policy adjustment will be favorable to them.



In the United States, retail sales figures could see some moderation in January, even though US household morale is evolving at levels close to its all-time highs.



Other leading indicators include import prices, jobless claims, industrial production and the New York Fed's Empire State index.



In France, the start of the day was marked by a new salvo of corporate publications, including those of several heavyweights such as Schneider Electric, Stellantis, Orange, Safran and Airbus.



Fixed-income markets stabilized after one of their worst sessions since October 2023 on Tuesday. The yield on ten-year Treasuries stagnated below 4.27%, while the German Bund held steady at 2.31%.



Oil prices continued their decline, in the wake of last week's announcement of a further rise in crude inventories in the United States.



Brent crude was down 0.4% at $81.3 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) was down 0.4% at $76.3.



