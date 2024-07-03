CAC 40: investors on the lookout for indicators

July 03, 2024 at 02:32 am EDT Share

The Paris Bourse is set to rise slightly on Wednesday morning in a wait-and-see atmosphere, as investors await a new series of indicators to take the pulse of the economy and learn more about the trajectory of the major central banks' monetary policies.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - expiring at the end of July - was up 64.5 points at 7,616.5, heralding a favorable opening.



After losing up to 1% yesterday, the Paris market managed to limit its losses in the second half of the session, ending the day down by a more limited 0.3%.



With the shock of the elections now behind them, investors are counting on the series of economic indicators expected over the next few days to revive the upward momentum that characterized the start of the year.



Against a backdrop of concerns about European growth, they are hoping that the service sector activity indexes due out in the morning will reflect relative dynamism in the tertiary sector.



Eurozone producer price figures, due out at 11:00 a.m., will also be closely watched in view of the rather reassuring trend in inflation seen in the statistics published in recent days.



Wall Street will also be carefully studying the flurry of indicators due to be released today, on the eve of the Independence Day holiday.



The New York Stock Exchange ended the day on a new record high on Tuesday evening, driven by the "Magnificent Seven", particularly Tesla (+10%), which benefited from better-than-expected vehicle delivery figures for the second quarter.



However, the ability of the S&P 500, the benchmark index for US fund managers, to continue its record-breaking run will depend on the quality of the economic indicators released over the next few days.



Among the many statistics on a day rich in figures, investors will be on the lookout today for the ADP survey on private employment, unemployment benefit registrations, industrial orders and the ISM services index.



Monthly employment figures are due at the end of the week, the day after Independence Day, and economists are expecting an average of 200,000 jobs to be created in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4%.



On the other hand, indicators pointing to vigorous activity in the US economy could dampen enthusiasm for equities, lest they prompt the Federal Reserve to forego a rate cut in September.



On the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Bund continues to trade at around 2.60%, while the French OAT is better oriented at 3.31%, giving an improved spread of 71 basis points.



The US equivalent is easing back below the 4.44% threshold as we await the many statistics due today.



In the energy sector, oil prices remain on an upward trend just a few hours ahead of the release of weekly oil inventories in the United States.



Brent North Sea crude has gained 0.5% to $86.7 a barrel, while Texas WTI crude has also gained around 0.5% to $83.2 a barrel.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.