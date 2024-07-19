CAC 40: red over the week, anxiety still the order of the day

The Paris Bourse is set to open virtually unchanged on Friday morning, as investors look to wind down another difficult week marked by several profit warnings and a relapse of the luxury giants.



At around 8.15 a.m., the future contract on the CAC 40 index - July delivery - gained five small points to 7592.5, suggesting a barely positive opening.



The Paris market had ended Thursday's session with a modest gain of 0.2%, at 7586 points, buoyed in particular by the rise of Publicis (+3%) in the wake of the advertising group's raising of its annual targets.



Traders were not surprised by the ECB's decision to leave rates unchanged, but seemed to appreciate the central bank's expression of less concern about inflation, which opens the door to a further rate cut in September.



For the week as a whole, however, the CAC 40 index is currently down by over 2%, mainly due to the downturn in luxury goods stocks, hit both by the slowdown in Chinese growth and persistent political uncertainty in France.



"The trend on European markets remains deeply affected by developments in the French political situation", comments James Reilly, analyst at Capital Economics.



While the risk of contagion has diminished, the French markets are likely to remain under pressure for some time to come", he warns.



The Paris stock market was also weighed down this week by a number of earnings warnings, with Scor and Verallia in particular leaving their mark at a time when the quarterly publication season is only just beginning.



On Wall Street, the three main indices all ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by a sell-off in financial stocks and technology heavyweights, which continued to suffer from profit-taking following their spectacular first-half performances.



Apple and Amazon thus lost more than 2%.



After the close, Netflix reported better-than-expected quarterly performance, but its outlook disappointed investors, resulting in a perfectly stable share price in electronic trading.



Other leading US groups - such as American Express, Halliburton, SLB and Travelers - will be releasing their accounts at lunchtime.



On the currency markets, the euro - which yesterday showed little reaction to the European Central Bank's decision to maintain its monetary policy - retreated against the dollar, which once again benefited from its safe-haven status in the face of risk aversion in equities.



The single currency - which on Wednesday had broken through decisive resistance (1.0910) against the greenback - is trading this morning at around 1.0890, erasing its gains of the week.



In terms of interest rates, the yield on the German Bund is down by more than a basis point at 2.43%, while the yield on French OATs of the same maturity is up by two points at 3.09%.



In the United States, T-Bonds are benefiting from the return of risk aversion, with ten-year paper unchanged at 4.18%, the lowest since March.



The day's agenda promises to be relatively poor in terms of statistics, with the only figure expected being UK retail sales.



