CAC 40: renewed optimism ahead of earnings season

July 12, 2024 at 02:34 am EDT

The Paris Bourse opened trading in the green on Friday, with investors feeling optimistic ahead of another eagerly-awaited season of quarterly corporate results.



At around 8:15 a.m., the future contract on the July-delivered CAC 40 index was up 18 points at 7,650 points, heralding a start to the session in positive territory.



While political uncertainty has weighed on the Paris market for over a month now, investors are hoping that fundamentals will regain the upper hand in a tense climate, illustrated by the CAC's 0.6% decline so far this week.



The quarterly earnings season is usually a good time for the markets, as it allows them to forget, at least for a while, their current worries.



Investors will therefore be watching with great interest the lunchtime releases from JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which will kick off the earnings season in earnest.



Their comments will be closely watched as market participants begin to worry about a possible slowdown in the US economy in the second half of the year, which may be more marked than expected.



New York index futures are currently indicating that Wall Street will open on a stable note, but the trend could change following the releases of the major US banks.



But it's the results of the big American high-tech names that will be the main focus of investors' attention over the coming weeks.



The tech sector is expected to post the third-highest earnings growth rate of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 index for the second quarter, at 16.4% according to FactSet, a performance mainly due to the current dynamism of Nvidia.



The high-tech sector's results will be all the more important given the Nasdaq's string of record highs in recent weeks, which means that the accounts of the 'Magnificent Seven' will be an important valuation test from this perspective.



In addition to corporate results, investors will be keeping a close eye on US industrial producer prices at 2.30pm, in the hope that they will confirm the disinflationary trend in consumer prices seen yesterday.



On the fixed-income market, sovereign bond yields are easing after the latest US inflation figures, which point to a more accommodative monetary policy on the part of the Fed.



The US 10-year yield is stabilizing at around 4.19%, at an almost four-month low, while the German 10-year remains stable at 2.46%, while the French OAT is at 3.12%, giving an unchanged spread of 66 basis points.



