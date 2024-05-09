CAC: takes a break amid paltry trading volumes

May 09, 2024 at 05:14 am EDT Share

After four consecutive sessions of gains, and a cumulative gain of around 2.7% over the period, the Paris stock market seems to be marking time today, as the Paris index remains stable at around 8125 points.



It has to be said that the market is literally deserted by traders on this Ascension Thursday, as evidenced by the completely derisory volumes, with less than 250 ME traded since the opening.



While the last few sessions have been punctuated by the publication of numerous quarterly corporate results, JPMorgan reports that 78% of companies did better than expected in the United States, while 56% exceeded expectations in Europe, a performance above the usual average.



Despite the positive surprises that characterized US corporate accounts, stock market reaction remained lacklustre, as better-than-expected publications were greeted, on the whole, by nil scores, while disappointments were more harshly punished than usual", observes the New York bank.



In this sluggish environment, it seems difficult to predict where the next catalyst will come from.



Investors' attention is still focused on the Federal Reserve and when it will start cutting rates, but it seems that the Fed itself doesn't know.



Apart from US jobless claims, there are no major indicators on today's agenda.



In French company news, EDF announced that, following the ASN's approval of the Flamanville EPR's commissioning, its teams began loading the 241 fuel assemblies into the reactor vessel on May 8, a process that will last several days.



Renault announced this morning that Nissan's contribution to its own results was estimated at 225 million euros for the first quarter of 2024. The Losange was up by nearly 1.8% this morning, the biggest gain on the CAC.



Finally, Oddo BHF reiterated its 'outperform' opinion and its price target of 24 euros on Alstom, the day after the publication of annual results accompanied by the presentation of measures to strengthen the balance sheet, including a capital increase.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.