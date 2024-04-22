CAC40: +0.4% rebound despite interest rates at their zenith; Gold at -2.2

After opening higher at 8,070 points (+0.5%), the CAC40 (+0.35% at 8,050Pts) began to oscillate around a pivot point of 8,030 points (8,007 at its lowest).

The Euro-Stoxx50 is moving along the same lines (between 4,935 and 4,940) and the surprise comes from the London Stock Exchange (+1.7%), where the FT-100 broke through 8,000 (at 8,030) and is preparing to set a new all-time record.000 (at 8,030) and is preparing to set a new all-time record - above the 8,014 posted on 20/02/2023 - by 5.30 p.m.

Wall Street is expected to rise by 0.8%, which will enable the S&P500 (-4% last week) to return to 5,000Pts and the Dow Jones to break through 38,000 (reopening at 38,150).



Earnings season will start in full swing in the US this week, with results from tech titans Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Alphabet, which could offer a second wind to the markets.



'We believe that the recent risk-averse backdrop and correction affecting tech stocks represents an obvious buying opportunity ahead of the upcoming results', says Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.



As a reminder, last week, Netflix published figures that were broadly in line with expectations, but this did not prevent the share price from falling by 9% after soaring in recent months.

Nvidia fell on Friday by -10% and Super Micro-Computer plunged by -24%, for no other reason than technical reasons (breakage of supports).



Beyond the results, investors will continue to monitor inflation with the release on Friday of the PCE index in the US, the Fed's preferred indicator of price dynamics.



Before that, the publication - on Thursday - of the first US gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the first quarter will be closely followed.



The consensus forecasts a slight slowdown in growth, to 2.9%, after the 3.4% recorded in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, US yields are back to their worst levels of the year, with the '10-yr' at 4.65400% (+3.5Pts), the '30-yr' at 4.741% (+4 basis points).

Europe is no better off, with the Bund at 2.5300% (+2.5 basis points) and our OATs at 3.05% (3.033% at 3pm, i.e. +1.8 basis points).

Surprise for Italian BTPs, which on the contrary erased -4Pts to 3.862%.



The easing of tension between Israel and Iran is weighing on Gold (-2.2% to $2,336) and Silver (-4% to $27.45/Oz).

Brent crude oil is also consolidating, down -1.2% at $86.3, while WTI is down -1.1% at $81.25 on the NYMEX.

Euro/dollar parity is little changed, with the dollar gaining 0.15% (Euro at $1.064).



In French company news, GTT reported Friday evening an 81.2% increase in sales to 144.8 million euros for the first quarter of 2024, of which 133.2 million related to new construction, three million to the Elogen electrolyzer business and 8.6 million to services.



TotalEnergies announces the final investment decision for the Marsa LNG project, in which it holds an 80% stake alongside the Omani national oil company OQ (20%).



Technip Energies reports that it has won a "substantial" contract (between 500 and 1000 ME) for the development of this project.



Nexans reports that it has signed a four-year emergency preparedness and response contract with Equinor, covering turnkey repairs to various cable systems with a total length of almost 3,000 km.



STMicroelectronics announced on Monday that it had extended its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer supply agreement with SiCrystal, a subsidiary of the German industrial group Rohm.



