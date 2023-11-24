CAC40: 8th session of virtual stagnation, 4th weekly gain

November 24, 2023 at 10:08 am EST Share

The Paris Bourse (+0.1%) recorded its 8th session of quasi-stagnation, with systematic variations of less than 0.5% at the close.

There has been no volatility for 10 days, but what can we say about volumes this week, with trading worthy of a 3rd-rate stock market: 730MnsE exchanged in 7 hours of trading on Friday.



After a lacklustre day on Thursday, the trend is just as quiet today: it's true that the reopening of Wall Street on an indecisive note (with +0.15% on the Dow Jones and -0.15% on the Nasdaq) is not very inspiring.



The US markets only reopened for a short session on Black Friday, the day that kicks off the holiday trading frenzy.



For the week as a whole, the CAC 40 is currently up 0.6%, still firmly anchored above its major resistance level of 7,250 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index (stable) has gained around 0.5% since Monday morning.



The chartists at Kiplink Finance, who refer to a "technically perfect" bullish configuration, believe that the CAC's resistance allows it to envisage a rapid overtaking of the upper 7310/7340 point zone.



At this pace, we could soon be talking about an annual record," predicts the Paris-based brokerage firm.



In the absence of catalysts, risk appetite remains fuelled by the hope of a lull in interest rates.



The ECB's 'minutes', published yesterday, showed that the Governing Council was ready for further rate hikes, even if this option does not correspond to its baseline scenario.



The PMI indices unveiled on Thursday showed that activity in the eurozone contracted for the sixth month in a row in November, further reinforcing the likelihood of a recession, a scenario that the ECB is seeking to avoid at all costs.



Germany's Ifo business climate index edged up to 87.3 for the month, compared with 86.9 in October, whereas economists were expecting an average index of 87.5.

Bunds fell marginally by +1.6pts to 2.639%, while OATs barely added +1pt.



In the United States, the only indicator on today's menu is the PMI index, which seems to have stabilized slightly above the critical 50-point threshold since September.



T-Bonds are back up +6.7Pts to 4.478%, which does nothing for the Dollar, which is down -0.3%: the euro is recovering in contact with 1.0935.



Crude oil prices remained hesitant as investors' attention gradually turned to Vienna, where ministers from OPEC and its allies will decide on their production strategy next week.



Brent crude nibbles 0.3% to $81.5 a barrel, while US light crude (WTI, West Texas Intermediate) stagnates at around $77.



Gold is back above $2,000... but trading is calm.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.