CAC40: CPI report favorably received

March 12, 2024 at 12:17 pm EDT

The CAC40 gave a rather favorable reception to the CPI published at 1:30 p.m. (US summer time): the CAC40, which was stable in Paris at around 8,020pts, gained +0.9% at around 8,090pts... and volumes were as anemic as the day before!



The February US Consumer Price Index (CPI) was a disappointment, however: it rose by 3.2% in February (annualized) and by +0.4% in the month (following a 0.3% increase in January). Core inflation, the measure most closely watched by the Fed, rose to 3.8% (annualized) vs. 3.7% expected (and +0.4% monthly vs. 0.3% hoped for).



But it appears that this is far from being a major market mover: US T-Bonds are up +4pts to 4.1480%, and our Bunds and OATs are up +2 to +2.5pts, which is not very significant.



Wall Street reopened higher: +1% for the S&P500, +1.2% for the Nasdaq and +0.5% for the Dow Jones.



The euro reversed course, falling from $1.0940 before the CPI to 1.0910 (or -0.1% against the dollar).

Faced with a firmer dollar and US rates close to 4.15%, gold consolidated by -0.8% at $2,162.

Brent crude oil fell back to $82 in London (-0.5%).



In other stock news, Accor has signed a share purchase agreement to buy back a block of seven million of its own shares - representing 2.77% of its capital - from Jinjiang International, for 275 million euros.



Nexans announces the success of a bond issue for a total nominal amount of 350 million euros with a six-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.25%, with a diversified base of institutional investors in France and abroad.



Forvia also announces that it has finalized a previously announced senior bond issue for one billion euros, of which 500 million maturing in June 2029 at a rate of 5.125% and 500 million maturing in June 2031 at a rate of 5.50%, bonds listed in Dublin.



While maintaining its 'neutral' position on Teleperformance, UBS has drastically reduced its price target from 137 to 95 euros, leaving 12% upside potential for the French customer relationship outsourcing group's shares.



Despite a rock-bottom valuation, faster deflation, an integration risk and poor visibility on customer decision-making are limiting the upside potential", says the broker, for whom the group "still has a long and uncertain way to go to win back customers".



