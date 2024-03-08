CAC40: NFP transparent, records continue to rain down

March 08, 2024 at 10:31 am EST Share

The Paris stock market (+0.3%) is almost certain to achieve an absolute record/intraday record double (it's done and done at 8,048Pts).



It remains to be seen whether or not the close will be above 8,040Pts, which would bring the 19th week of gains to a pleasant score of +1.5%.

From a technical point of view, if the craze continues, the current rise in the CAC 40 could continue towards 8250 before taking a breather", says Jérémy Delsol, head of macroeconomic, markets and cryptocurrency analysis at Admirals.



The Euro-Stoxx50 (+0.2% to 4,985) has also shattered its record, and is heading irresistibly towards 5,000 (+1.7% weekly).



These scores are very similar to those posted at the end of the morning, which means that the publication - so eagerly awaited - of the 'NFP' was a non-event, as were the 'FED Beige Book' on Wednesday, Powell's speech and the ECB meeting on Thursday: everything was in line with market expectations.



There was little movement on Wall Street, where the US indices confirmed their previous day's records: the Standard & Poor's 500 set a new record at 5.185 points, the Nasdaq Composite smashed a new record above 16,380, the Nasdaq-100 soared +0.75% to 18,400, in the wake of Nvidia with +3.5% to $959, representing a market capitalization of $2,400 billion (40 times its 2023 sales and 30 times its 2024 sales).



An hour before the opening, the NFP came in ahead of expectations with an unexpected acceleration in job creation to 275,000: on the other hand, the U.S. Labor Department sharply revised down January's estimate to 229,000 from 353,000.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February from 3.7% the previous month, while the rise in average hourly earnings slowed to a reassuring 0.1% over one month and 4.3% over one year.



US T-Bonds remain virtually unchanged at around 4.09%, while Bunds and OATs are down 4pts to 2.255% and 2.700% respectively.



In news from French companies, Stef reports net income (group share) for 2023 of 191.6 million euros, compared with 146.4 million the previous year, and operating income before non-recurring items up 6.1% to 247.3 million.



Rubis reports record net income (group share) of 354 million euros for the past year, up 35% despite negative currency effects, as well as record gross operating income, up 19% to 798 million.



Savencia Fromage & Dairy reports net income, group share (RNPG) of 96.5 million euros for 2023, compared with 68 million the previous year, despite current operating income down 9.1% to 212.9 million.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.