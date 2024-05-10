CAC40: Signs new records, weekly gain of +3

The Paris Bourse ended the week with a 6th consecutive session of gains, climbing 0.38% to 8219 points (a new closing record), buoyed by Teleperformance (+3.8%), Legrand (+2.8%) and Société Générale (+2.6%).



Around midday, the Parisian index also set a new all-time intraday record, at 8259 points, before ceding part of its gains in the second half of the session.



Over the past week, the CAC40 has gained over 3%, bringing its year-to-date gains to 9%.



On the statistics front, investors today took note of the U.S. consumer confidence index compiled by the University of Michigan.



U.S. household sentiment fell by almost -10pts in May, to 67.4: this is its lowest level for six months, according to preliminary figures from the University of Michigan survey released on Friday (analysts were expecting a much smaller decline, to around 76.2).



In detail, the current conditions component fell to 68.8 from 79 last month, while the expectations component stood at 66.5 after 76 in April.



US Treasury yields are nevertheless up +5.5pts to 4.502% for ten-year securities and 4.85% for the '2-year', also up +4.4pts.

In Europe, Bunds (2.52%) and OATs (3.0250%) are heavy with +2 basis points respectively.



Markets betting on a 25 basis point easing in European Central Bank (ECB) rates next month seem a little less sure of themselves.



Brent crude is down 0.6% at $83.6/barrel, while gold is up 2.4% at $2,365/ounce: this is the most significant market movement on Friday.



In news from French companies, Sanofi announces the conclusion of a co-exclusive licensing agreement with Novavax, for the co-commercialization of a Covid-19 vaccine and the development of combined influenza-Covid-19 vaccines, as well as the acquisition of a minority stake of less than 5% in Novavax.



Viel & Cie posted consolidated sales growth of 3% (+5.2% at constant exchange rates) to 299 million euros for the first quarter of 2024, compared with the same period of the previous year.



Finally, Renault will present today, on the Spa Francorchamps circuit (Belgium), the first running prototype of its Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 equipped with a hydrogen combustion engine.



