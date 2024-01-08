CAC40: W-Street takes us out of the red, oil plunges -4

January 08, 2024 at 10:24 am EST

No news, good news? ? In any case, the Paris Bourse is back in the green (+0.25%) after losing nearly 0.5% this morning, in the wake of TotalEnergies (-2.7%)... but volumes remain anecdotal (E0.9 bn at 4.05pm)

The positive reopening of Wall Street (S&P500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.7%) has given renewed determination to buyers, with the Euro-Stoxx50 even gaining +0.35%



The week ahead will be punctuated by the highly scrutinized publication of US inflation, scheduled for Thursday, and the kick-off to the US corporate earnings season, which begins the following day with the releases of major banking groups JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.



The Paris market had a difficult first week of trading in the New Year, shedding around 1.6% in four days and breaking through the technically important 7500-point barrier.



In particular, investors had to digest a series of economic indicators, led by US employment, which tempered the prospect of a rapid reduction in interest rates.



Historically speaking, stock market performance in January is generally a good indicator of what lies ahead for the rest of the year.



On the bond front, the yield on ten-year US Treasury bonds remained above the critical 4% mark (score frozen at 4.01%), while its German equivalent confirmed its strength at around 2.17%, with our OATs holding steady at 2.6900.



On the energy market, oil prices consolidated sharply (-4%) after their sharp rise of the past week, due to a new episode of localized geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea.



Brent crude fell by 4.2% to $75.6 a barrel, and the euro remained stable against the greenback, at around $1.0960/E.



In French corporate news, TF1 and Free, a subsidiary of Iliad, announce the signature of a new global distribution agreement effective from January 2024, enabling Freebox subscribers (starting with those with the Freebox Pop) to benefit from the new free TF1+ service.

On January 5, Casino announced that the European Commission had authorized its takeover by a consortium comprising EP Equity Investment III sàrl (controlled by Daniel K?etínský), Fimalac and Attestor.



Finally, TotalEnergies announces that the Libra consortium has made the final investment decision to develop an innovative natural gas and CO2 separation and reinjection unit for the Brazilian Mero field, in which it holds a 19.3% stake.



