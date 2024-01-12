CAC40: a slightly unexpected gain of 1% ensures a weekly gain

The Paris stock market consolidated its upward trend (+0.8%), and today's session enabled the weekly balance sheet to return to positive territory (+0.5%), a gain that could not have been taken for granted on Thursday evening in light of the close of the US indices... and, above all, the statements made by 3 members of the FED, all of whom made the same point: a rate cut as early as March seems premature.



Today's rise coincides with the start of the US earnings season, but it is difficult to find a plausible explanation for the CAC40's +1% rebound towards 7.460/7,470.



Wall Street managed to claw back some ground despite the contrasting results of the banking giants, which opened the quarterly publication ball.

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq (15.040) gained 0.1% and 0.5% respectively, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, breaking through its late 2023 highs for the first time since January 4, 2020: an all-time record equaled by 16pts, at 4,802 vs. 4,818.



While JPMorgan was able to reassure investors with solid fourth-quarter accounts, Citigroup suffered a heavy loss of $1.8 billion due to heavy charges, and Wells Fargo saw its provisions for bad debts soar.



Tensions in the Middle East rose again overnight, as the United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthist rebel installations in Yemen.



This put pressure on oil prices, with WTI posting a 3% gain to $74.2, as did gold, which rallied (+1%) towards its all-time highs.



On the economic front, the Labor Department announced that producer prices fell by 0.1% on a reported basis in December, but rose by 0.2% excluding food, energy and business services.



These figures had little impact on the dollar, which remained stable against the euro, nor on the yield on 10-year Treasuries, which eased by -5Pt to 3.922%, thus returning to its January 3 levels: back to square one.

Our OATs are also easing by -7Pts to 2.672%, and Bunds by -5.5Pts to 2.146%... which is the most favorable development that could explain the upturn in the CAC40 and Euro-Stoxx50.



