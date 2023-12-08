CAC40: approaches 7500 pts, driven by luxury goods

December 08, 2023 at 04:36 am EST Share

The Paris stock market gained nearly 0.8% this morning, around 7,490 points, driven by the luxury goods sector with +2.5% for Kering and +1.9% for LVMH.



The session will be marked by the long-awaited monthly employment report for the United States, to be released at 2.30pm by the Department of Labor. This data will take on particular importance as the market eagerly awaits the Fed's first rate cut.



The challenge will be to come up with a US employment figure for November that can validate the scenario of a rate cut as early as next March.



On the other hand, a statistic well above expectations would complicate the Federal Reserve's task of recalibrating its monetary policy.



Economists are counting on a rebound in job creation to 175.000 over the past month, after the 150,000 announced for October, and a stable unemployment rate at 3.9%.



'Both indicators will be closely watched, as job creation has slowed considerably since the start of the year, resulting in the highest unemployment rate since January 2022 last month', points out Jim Reid, analyst at Deutsche Bank.



We therefore have many signals pointing in the direction of a deceleration in the labor market", he stresses.



The euro retreated to a two-week low of around $1.0780, as traders cautiously awaited the monthly US employment statistics.



Crude oil prices, still penalized by fears surrounding global demand, attempted a slight rebound after hitting new six-month lows yesterday.



U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) recovered 2% to $71.2 a barrel, while Brent gained 1.8% to $75.9.



On the bond market, the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell back below 4.13%, the lowest since the summer, but investors know that better-than-expected U.S. employment figures would lead to renewed volatility in long rates.



In French company news, Airbus announces that Cathay Group, already one of the biggest operators of the A350, has become the latest airline to order its brand-new A350F, following the signature of a purchase contract for six aircraft.



ArcelorMittal announced that it had finalized the sale of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, its Kazakh steel and mining subsidiary, to Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC), an investment fund controlled by the Kazakh state.



Lastly, Euronext announced yesterday evening that Vivendi shares would be returning to the CAC 40 index, six months after having left it, a decision that saw the stock climb by more than 2.3% on the Paris Bourse on Friday.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.