CAC40: at equilibrium, rates ease sharply, record gold at $2,135

March 05, 2024 at 10:29 am EST

The Paris Bourse is giving up nothing, or almost nothing: the initial losses that wiped out the previous day's +0.3% have now been practically erased, and the CAC40 is attempting to return to the 7,950 mark.

Wall Street's fairly sharp decline at 3.30 p.m. did not impress the European markets, as the fall in US indices tended to moderate (-0.5% for the S&P500, -0.9% for the Nasdaq, which was expected to fall by -1%).

The euro-Stoxx50 did not even lose 0.2% after a series of absolute records, and the DAX (+0.1% to 17.730), which has set 8 records in 9 sessions, could well reach a new zenith if it were to gain a further +0.02%... almost a formality.



Today was rich in stats, and the latest have just been released in the United States: the "S&P Global PMI" for the US private sector was revised upwards in its 2nd reading, to 52.5, from 51.4 in the flash estimate, and from 52 the previous month.

This was the 13th consecutive month of expansion for US private companies, supported by a recovery in manufacturing output and a further rise in services activity.

In Europe, industrial producer prices fell by 0.9% in January in the Eurozone and the EU, according to Eurostat, following declines of 0.9% and 0.8% respectively in December 2023.



Compared with January 2023, industrial producer prices fell by 8.6% in the Eurozone and 8.4% in the EU, annualized declines slowing from the 10.7% and 10% respectively seen in December.

Also in the Eurozone, the HCOB PMI composite index rose from 47.9 in January to 49.2 in February, reaching its highest level for eight months and indicating that overall activity is moving closer to stabilization.



In France, the HCOB PMI composite index of overall activity reached its highest level for nine months, rising from 44.6 in January to 48.1 in February, highlighting signs of recovery in the French economy.

On the other hand, production in the manufacturing industry fell 'sequentially' (-1.6% after +0.5% in December 2023) and in total industry (-1.1% after +0.4%), according to Insee's CVS-CJO data.



The markets are now awaiting the week's two major events: the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday and the US employment report on Friday.



Investors will also continue to keep an eye on political news in the USA, with the crucial day known as 'Super Tuesday'.



The victories of Joe Biden and Donald Trump are widely expected in their respective camps, meaning that both candidates should logically meet again in the presidential election scheduled for November 5.

Bond markets improved sharply on Tuesday, with our OATs easing by -10pts to 2.77%, Bunds by -9.5pts to 2.3020% and US T-Bonds by -9pts to 4.13%.

This easing can perhaps be seen in the context of gold's surge to a new all-time high of $2,135: Treasury bonds and precious metals are safe-haven investments when uncertainties loom on the horizon.



In the news from French companies, Bolloré announces the payment, as of March 11, of the additional price of 0.25 euro per Bolloré share sold under its simplified tender offer for its own shares, which closed on May 30.



For 2023, Thales reports a 9% decline in net income (Group share) to 1.02 billion euros, due to an exceptional charge related to pension commitments in the UK, but an increase in adjusted net income (Group share) of 14% to 1.77 billion euros.



Following discussions in recent weeks with the French State, Eramet has reached an agreement on the treatment of SLN's existing debt, which will neutralize the weight of this debt in the Group's consolidated accounts.



