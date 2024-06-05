CAC40: back above 8,000 in the wake of luxury goods and Nasdaq

June 05, 2024 at 10:24 am EDT Share

The Paris stock market (+0.8%) has risen in the wake of Wall Street, and is showing increasing serenity 24 hours ahead of the ECB meeting.

Although this meeting may be a non-event from the market's point of view, we believe that once policy easing begins, European interest rates on the short end of the curve will fall", says François Rimeu, senior strategist at CMAM.



The CAC40, back above the 8,000 mark, was led by Stellantis (+1.4%) and STMicro (+2%), while luxury goods made a strong comeback with Hermès (+2.2%) and LVMH (+1.8%).



Wall Street reopened higher (S&P500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.8%), as expected after the publication of the ADP survey: the US private sector generated only 152,000 jobs last month, a number that was generally below economists' expectations (180,000), according to the monthly report by business services firm ADP (Automatic Data Processing).



Job gains were slower in May due to a sharp drop in manufacturing.

Leisure and hospitality also posted weaker hiring," it explains in its report.



This morning, market participants had taken note of several statistics. In line with the trend observed since the start of the year, the HCOB composite PMI index for overall activity in the eurozone rose to 52.2 in May, up from 51.7 in April, and thus reached its highest level for a year.



In France, on the other hand, the HCOB PMI composite index of global activity fell for the second time since December 2023, to 48.9 in May from 50.5 in April, signalling a return to contraction after the weak growth recorded the previous month.





On the bond front, the yield on ten-year Treasuries (+1.5 basis points) is hovering around 4.346%, while that on the German Bund with the same maturity is around 2.532%, and that on the OAT around 3.021%, i.e. -1.2 basis points respectively.



Note that the price of Brent crude oil is back on the rise (+1%), after falling in recent days. The barrel is trading at $78 in London.



In company news, Orange announces a new strategic partnership with Silknet, Georgia's leading fixed and mobile network provider, as part of its Orange Alliance program, effective June 3.



TotalEnergies reports several important advances towards the FID (final investment decision) for the offshore block 58 development project in Suriname, with the decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 for production start-up in 2028.



Finally, Air Liquide announces that it will invest over $250 million in the construction of an industrial gas production site in the United States, to supply the new plant of one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.