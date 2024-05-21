CAC40: back to 8100, insignificant volumes

The Paris stock market is widening its losses to around -1.10%, but the downturn is halted by contact with the 8,100Pts mark.

The decline is taking place without any selling pressure, with less than 800MnsE traded in 6 hours.

The CAC40 is penalized by the banking sector, with -2.6% for Société Générale, and around -1.5% for Crédit Agricole and BNP Paribas.



Investors seem keen to limit risk in a wait-and-see environment, in the absence of economic indicators and key results on the agenda, but also on the eve of Nvidia's results (profits expected to be multiplied by X 4.5) and the publication of the Fed's latest 'minutes'.



In our opinion, the minutes will have a more restrictive tone, in contrast to that of Jerome Powell's press conference, given that other members of the committee are more worried than he is about the effects of their policy", warn BofA analysts.



On the bond front, the yield on 10-year Treasuries stabilized at around 4.435%, after easing by -8pts last week to one-month lows, before deteriorating on Friday.



There was little movement on the currency front either, with the euro holding steady against the dollar at 1.0865.

Note that bitcoin reached new highs since April 8, at $71,200 (+6.2%), not far from the record high of $73,000 set on March 13 and 14.

On the energy front, oil prices continue to hover rather close to the bottom of their range of the past 4 weeks: the death - apparently accidental in a helicopter crash - of Iranian President H. Raissi on Sunday triggered only a brief rebound to $84 for Brent.



After the sell-off at the end of April, due to the realization that the conflict in the Middle East would probably have little or no impact on supply, and to weak demand, Brent dropped -1.5% to $82.5, while WTI lost -1.4% to $78.1 a barrel on the NYMEX.



In French company news, ArcelorMittal announced on Tuesday the commissioning of its industrial demonstrator designed to capture blast furnace gases from its steelworks in Ghent (Belgium).



Bondholders have rejected Daniel Kretinsky's offer, according to La Tribune. The bondholders reportedly sent a letter this weekend to Bercy and the insolvency administrator to indicate that they were rejecting the offer.



TotalEnergies announces the final investment decision (FID) for the Kaminho deepwater project, enabling its launch. This project is designed to develop the Cameia and Golfinho fields off the Angolan coast.







