CAC40: back to square one, WStreet down before Nvidia

The Paris Bourse (-0.2%) erased its previous day's gains, and for the time being, it's been flat since Friday.

The CAC40's decline more or less mirrors that of the S&P500 and the Dow Jones; the Nasdaq, which had soared +1.15% the previous day, is down -0.5%: the start to December remains very positive, ahead of tonight's results from Nvidia - the king of suppliers to the A. I. champions.I champions- tonight.



On the satisfaction front, the fact that the CAC40 is on course for a 4th session out of 5 that will end with a score above 7.200Pts (and a 3rd in a row).

Many analysts are highlighting the 'fragile' configuration in which the CAC is evolving.

This is even truer of the US indices, which have been running through a series of 'gaps' since the beginning of November, a rare occurrence which reflects a form of 'panic buying'.



Investors are now opting for caution with less than 48H to go before the 'bridge' which includes the celebration of the American Thanksgiving holiday, a traditionally quiet period for the markets.



The main event for the financial markets will be the US housing sales figures due this afternoon.



After a modest rebound at the beginning of the year, the trend is once again negative on the US housing market due to historically high borrowing rates and prices that remain unaffordable, hampering any possibility of recovery.



In Europe, the ECB is warning of the risk of major losses for banks in the commercial real estate segment (mainly offices).



In the United States, the markets are still concerned about the Fed and when it will start to cut rates, but it seems that the US central bank itself does not know when that time will come.



There are currently two opposing schools of thought when it comes to the evolution of the stock markets as we approach the end of 2023 and the new financial year 2024.



For some strategists, the slowdown in growth, without recession in the United States, combined with falling inflation are likely to support equity valuations.



According to Lombard Odier Investment Managers, "Sentiment has clearly become more positive across all markets, and this should be a supportive factor".



According to others, the increasingly real threat of a recession is likely to undermine investor confidence and lead to a downward revision of corporate earnings forecasts, resulting in a fall in equities.



Risk appetite still looks vulnerable in the short term, with the eurozone on the brink of recession and a US slowdown on the horizon as monetary policy tightening (finally) takes effect", warns Generali Investment.



"Despite the recent correction, equities are not taking sufficient account of a more difficult context", stresses the asset management arm of the Italian insurer.



Against this backdrop, the bond markets began the week on a hesitant note, with the yield on Treasuries rising yesterday to around 4.47% before easing again to 4.42%, based on few facts and a lot of psychology (-50Pts on US long rates in 3 weeks is a lot, especially if we have to wait another 6 months for a reduction in the cost of money, and even more if it starts with -25Pts in May).



Weighed down by the fall in government bond yields, the dollar is continuing its debacle, losing -0.1 to -0.2 against the euro, which is taking advantage of the situation to return to the vicinity of 1.0950/1.0960.



On the oil market, crude oil prices are stabilizing, with Brent balanced at 82 dollars after an aborted rebound attempt yesterday, while US WTI is down 0.1% at 77.5 dollars.



