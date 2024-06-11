CAC40: calm returns after election results

June 11, 2024 at 05:04 am EDT Share

Following yesterday's shockwaves from the European election results, the Paris Bourse regained its composure on Tuesday, particularly in view of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected tomorrow evening. The CAC40 index stabilized at 7894 points.



After losing up to 2.4% on Monday, the Paris market managed to recover during the course of the day, ending the session with a limited decline of 1.3% to 7893 points.



But this setback still brought the leading index below the 8000-point threshold, then below 7900 points, and reduced its gains since the start of the year to less than 5%.



According to professionals, the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the early parliamentary elections could well prevent the market from making any headway in the coming weeks, and keep it at bay from its recent record highs.



'The paralysis in terms of governability that France could face in the event of a cohabitation would constitute a further threat to the sovereign debt rating, which has already been downgraded in recent weeks', warns Mabrouk Chetouane, Head of International Markets Strategy at Natixis IM.



Foreign investors could also adopt a wait-and-see attitude towards France", adds the analyst.



This situation could result in increased volatility until the second round of voting scheduled for July 7, particularly in sectors such as banking.



Despite this, some observers point to the possibility of a rapid rebound, with the previous day's correction providing a good opportunity for cheap buy-backs of the CAC's most prized stocks.



"It's worth remembering just how little the French stock market represents the country's economy", points out Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.



"Only 15% of the sales of the index's components come from France", he adds.



Other reasons for optimism at the moment include the prospect of further economic recovery in Europe, the ECB's rate cut, and the craze surrounding technology stocks and AI.



Beyond concerns about the visibility of France's economic trajectory, however, the market could find itself held back by uncertainty over the evolution of monetary policy in the United States.



Investors are likely to be relatively cautious as they await the Federal Reserve's announcements, which will be made on Wednesday evening.



The Fed's policy committee meeting begins today and will conclude tomorrow with a press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell.



No rate changes are expected on this occasion, but the summary of economic projections ('dot plots') should reveal that the committee has reduced its rate cut forecasts for this year.



Before that, consumer prices - to be released tomorrow before the opening - may well show that the pace of inflation leaves the central bank little room to start easing rates.



This was not enough for Wall Street to shake off its traditional optimism last night, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices both set new records at the end of the day.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.